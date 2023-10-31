13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Firefighters tackle bedroom fire at house on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Chris Pritchard
By Chris Pritchard

Fire crews were this morning called to a fire at a property in the Greenfields area of Shrewsbury.

Firefighters attended the fire on Ellesmere Road at around 8.30am with the road being closed whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

The fire was reported to have involved a bedroom within the property and was extinguished using a hosereel jet.

The property was cleared of smoke using positive pressure ventilation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that all persons at the property were rescued and accounted for and handed into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with operations and fire investigation officers.

