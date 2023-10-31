Famous inmates filmed at Shrewsbury Prison for Channel 4 show Banged Up

Shrewsbury Prison will feature in Channel 4’s new reality TV series Banged Up which airs on screens this evening.

The Gate Lodge at Shrewsbury Prison

The new series will see several famous faces getting a feel for what life is like in British prisons, accompanied by ex-inmates.

Banged Up was filmed at Shrewsbury Prison over a period of three weeks in June and will see familiar famous faces experience doing time behind the bars.

- Advertisement -

Some of the celebrity participants alongside ex-convicts described the experience as a ‘concrete jungle,’ with one celebrity believed to have been put into segregation for his own safety!

Entrepreneur, Joel Campbell, CEO of Shrewsbury Prison said:

“We are excited to see the production Banged Up air on Channel 4, it’s a production that has never been done before and it isn’t like the traditional productions that we see at our prison, there is no cutting or resetting, the footage is raw.

“We are pleased to have been able to offer the perfect filming location for this series and once again it just highlights the magnificent heritage of our building and spreads awareness of the local area as well as the prison.”

Banged up will air on Channel 4 this evening at 9.15pm.

Shrewsbury Prison is open daily to the public for Guided and Self-Guided Tours alongside their range of activities giving the public the opportunity to see the set for themselves.