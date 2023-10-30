New restaurant set to open at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

A new restaurant is set to open at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury enabling theatre-goers to enjoy pre-show meals at the venue for the first time in three years.

Liam Tinsley will be running The Restaurant at Theatre Severn

Liam Tinsley, formerly head chef at The Beefy Boys in Shrewsbury town centre, will be running ‘The Restaurant at Theatre Severn’ which opens on Thursday 9 November 2023.

The restaurant will offer a two or three-course menu option, as well as catering for meetings and conference bookings at the Shropshire Council-owned venue.

The theatre’s new executive chef said: “I am so excited to be taking on this new venture at the fantastic Theatre Severn.

“We will be offering a bistro-style menu, which will change to accompany the different performances. With the option of two or three 3 courses, we will ensure customers are seated, served, and finished in time for the show, so you never have to worry about missing the main event.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We are delighted that our audiences at Theatre Severn will be able to enjoy pre-theatre food in our fabulous restaurant overlooking the river. We have taken our time to make sure we find the right partner to run the restaurant, and we are confident Liam will deliver the best menus and service for our theatregoers.”