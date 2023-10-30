9.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

New restaurant set to open at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Taste
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new restaurant is set to open at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury enabling theatre-goers to enjoy pre-show meals at the venue for the first time in three years.

Liam Tinsley will be running The Restaurant at Theatre Severn
Liam Tinsley will be running The Restaurant at Theatre Severn

Liam Tinsley, formerly head chef at The Beefy Boys in Shrewsbury town centre, will be running ‘The Restaurant at Theatre Severn’ which opens on Thursday 9 November 2023.

The restaurant will offer a two or three-course menu option, as well as catering for meetings and conference bookings at the Shropshire Council-owned venue.

- Advertisement -

The theatre’s new executive chef said: “I am so excited to be taking on this new venture at the fantastic Theatre Severn.

“We will be offering a bistro-style menu, which will change to accompany the different performances. With the option of two or three 3 courses, we will ensure customers are seated, served, and finished in time for the show, so you never have to worry about missing the main event.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We are delighted that our audiences at Theatre Severn will be able to enjoy pre-theatre food in our fabulous restaurant overlooking the river. We have taken our time to make sure we find the right partner to run the restaurant, and we are confident Liam will deliver the best menus and service for our theatregoers.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP