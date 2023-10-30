12.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council seeks views on proposed fines for dog fouling

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

People are being asked for their views about proposals to issue fines to dog owners who allow their animals to foul pavements and public amenity spaces without clearing up afterwards.

The PSPO would enable the council to issue fixed penalty notices of up to £100 to those who allow their dogs to foul pavements and public spaces.
The PSPO would enable the council to issue fixed penalty notices of up to £100 to those who allow their dogs to foul pavements and public spaces.

An eight-week consultation began this week into plans to introduce a ‘public spaces protection order’. It can be seen here.

The PSPO would enable Shropshire Council ‘s dog warden service to issue fixed penalty notices of up to £100.

- Advertisement -

Under the PSPO, dogs would also be excluded from play and sports areas and would be required to wear a lead on the public highway. Officers would also have the power to ask for a dog to be put on a lead where they aren’t under the control of their owner or are acting aggressively.

The consultation runs until 21 December [2023] and the findings will then be brought back to the council’s Cabinet for further consideration early next year.

As both public education and enforcement are required to encourage responsible dog ownership, if a PSPO is agreed an educational campaign would be run ahead of the new rules coming into effect.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“An internal review last winter found an increasing number of complaints to the council about dog fouling, and concerns that we are not taking sufficient enforcement action.

“It was agreed that the council’s legislative powers be reviewed, and measures implemented to enable enforcement for the control of dogs and for addressing dog fouling – and a PSPO is the best way to do this.

“We want people to let us know what they think about these proposals and I encourage any individuals or groups with an interest in this issue to share their views.”

PSPOs create a framework that either replaces or updates existing public space restrictions such as alcohol Designated Public Place Orders and Dog Control Orders and permits local authorities to introduce new regulations.

The public consultation will seek the views of the public, and a range of stakeholders and key partners, to help ensure any concerns are understood in advance of a PSPO being introduced.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP