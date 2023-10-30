Shropshire Council seeks views on proposed fines for dog fouling

People are being asked for their views about proposals to issue fines to dog owners who allow their animals to foul pavements and public amenity spaces without clearing up afterwards.

The PSPO would enable the council to issue fixed penalty notices of up to £100 to those who allow their dogs to foul pavements and public spaces.

An eight-week consultation began this week into plans to introduce a ‘public spaces protection order’. It can be seen here.

Under the PSPO, dogs would also be excluded from play and sports areas and would be required to wear a lead on the public highway. Officers would also have the power to ask for a dog to be put on a lead where they aren’t under the control of their owner or are acting aggressively.

The consultation runs until 21 December [2023] and the findings will then be brought back to the council’s Cabinet for further consideration early next year.

As both public education and enforcement are required to encourage responsible dog ownership, if a PSPO is agreed an educational campaign would be run ahead of the new rules coming into effect.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“An internal review last winter found an increasing number of complaints to the council about dog fouling, and concerns that we are not taking sufficient enforcement action.

“It was agreed that the council’s legislative powers be reviewed, and measures implemented to enable enforcement for the control of dogs and for addressing dog fouling – and a PSPO is the best way to do this.

“We want people to let us know what they think about these proposals and I encourage any individuals or groups with an interest in this issue to share their views.”

PSPOs create a framework that either replaces or updates existing public space restrictions such as alcohol Designated Public Place Orders and Dog Control Orders and permits local authorities to introduce new regulations.

The public consultation will seek the views of the public, and a range of stakeholders and key partners, to help ensure any concerns are understood in advance of a PSPO being introduced.