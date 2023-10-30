Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop returns for 2023

Now in its 56th year, Shrewsbury’s Charity Christmas Card Shop has opened its doors at St. Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury with funds being raised for a variety of charities.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, Peter Long, Chairman of the Christmas Charity Card Shop; and Shropshire’s High Sheriff, Mandy Thorn MBE DL

Shropshire’s High Sheriff for 2023-24, Mandy Thorn MBE DL and the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall attended the official opening.

The shop will be open 10.15am to 4pm until Saturday 9th December inclusive.

Cards, diaries and calendars will be sold on behalf of 30 local and national charities. Several have been involved in the card shop for many years, for example Severn Hospice, and The League of Friends of The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Others include Save the Children, Headway and the Midlands Air Ambulance. Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust will be selling their annual calendar for the benefit of the Abbey Foregate Visitor Centre.

Peter Long, Chairman, Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop said: “The support from the public is simply amazing, and over the last 10 years the shop has raised over £500,000. Last year we raised £50,000 towards many charities close to people’s hearts.

“I would like to thank everyone who makes this valuable fundraising project an on-going success. Most of our sixty-plus volunteers have links with a particular charity; and the shop is manned entirely by volunteers with no paid staff. New volunteers are always welcome. People can contact me via the shop.”