12.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop returns for 2023

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Now in its 56th year, Shrewsbury’s Charity Christmas Card Shop has opened its doors at St. Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury with funds being raised for a variety of charities.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, Peter Long, Chairman of the Christmas Charity Card Shop; and Shropshire's High Sheriff, Mandy Thorn MBE DL
Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, Peter Long, Chairman of the Christmas Charity Card Shop; and Shropshire’s High Sheriff, Mandy Thorn MBE DL

Shropshire’s High Sheriff for 2023-24, Mandy Thorn MBE DL and the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall attended the official opening.

The shop will be open 10.15am to 4pm until Saturday 9th December inclusive.

- Advertisement -

Cards, diaries and calendars will be sold on behalf of 30 local and national charities. Several have been involved in the card shop for many years, for example Severn Hospice, and The League of Friends of The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Others include Save the Children, Headway and the Midlands Air Ambulance. Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust will be selling their annual calendar for the benefit of the Abbey Foregate Visitor Centre.

Peter Long, Chairman, Shrewsbury Charity Christmas Card Shop said: “The support from the public is simply amazing, and over the last 10 years the shop has raised over £500,000. Last year we raised £50,000 towards many charities close to people’s hearts.

“I would like to thank everyone who makes this valuable fundraising project an on-going success. Most of our sixty-plus volunteers have links with a particular charity; and the shop is manned entirely by volunteers with no paid staff. New volunteers are always welcome. People can contact me via the shop.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP