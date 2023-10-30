12.1 C
Police release image as part of Telford burglary investigation

News

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a burglary at a property on Stokesay Green in Sutton Hill in Telford have released a ring doorbell image as part of their enquiries.

Police investigating the burglary have released a ring doorbell image

The burglary happened around 1am Saturday morning when a home was broken into and four male suspects have taken an iPhone, Rolex and an E-bike.

Officers who are investigating the burglary are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area or information that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 using extension 7712212 and quoting 00029_i of the 28 October.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

