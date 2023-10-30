Main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre to reopen next month

The main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury is set to reopen at the end of November following a delay due to extra safety works being completed.

Shropshire Council today said contractors have completed the extensive repair and replacement works of the main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury, but the expected reopening date has unavoidably shifted.

Ceiling panels have been removed and new glazing and ventilation systems installed, and the work plan has followed a structured timetable, but the council said it had been a complex process and it is now expected the pool will reopen before the end of November 2023.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We understand there will be frustration at the delay, but we knew from the beginning that, because of the age and design of the building, this is a very complex project and that needed careful and appropriate management.

“While the pool was closed we decided to remove the diving board, that had also been inaccessible on safety grounds, and the boom, which was corroded beyond repair. Now this work has been completed, and once the poolhall has been cleaned, we will be able to reopen.

“Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 in these works and, although the delays have been disappointing, we are committed to making sure the building project is completed to maintain the health and safety of customers and staff, and so the main pool will be back in service for years to come.”

Visitors to the centre will also see some improvement to the changing areas after operators Shropshire Community Leisure Trust revamped the changing rooms and Shropshire Council has been able to repurpose changing cubicles and equipment from the former Whitchurch Swimming Centre.