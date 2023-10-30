12.1 C
Ludlow MP visits flood victims in Church Stretton

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

One week on from Storm Babet, local MP Philip Dunne visited some of the 17 properties flooded the week before in Swains Meadow, Church Stretton.

Philip Dunne chats to local residents Anne Hone, and Leanne Jones in Swains Meadow
Mr Dunne was invited by Shropshire Councillor Hilary Luff, who had been active with her husband in helping victims to seek to protect their properties with sandbags and remove debris after flood waters had receded last week.

Mr Dunne said: “It is heartbreaking for anyone whose home has been flooded. So I was deeply impressed by the stoicism and determination to get life back to normal as quickly as possible by those residents of Church Stretton whose homes had so unexpectedly flooded a week ago.

I have written to Severn Trent Water to seek an explanation for the apparent failure of their pumps, which on previous occasions had removed the excess surface water, to see if this contributed to so many properties being damaged.

I have also investigated with Shropshire Council whether residents of South Shropshire whose homes or businesses were flooded are eligible for support under the Flood Recovery Framework measures announced last week by Communities Secretary Michael Gove and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey.”

