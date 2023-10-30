Driver airlifted to hospital after colliding with tree in south Shropshire

A teenage driver has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in south Shropshire today.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The collision happened at around 12pm today on the B4368 between Little Brampton and Aston on Clun.

Police say a black Vauxhall Corsa, travelling in the direction of Craven Arms, left the carriageway before colliding with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was airlfited to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We attended a collision involving a car that had crashed into a tree on the B4368, near to the junction for Bishops Castle, at 11.58am.

“An ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one male patient, the driver of the car. He was found to be in a critical condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.”

The passenger of the car, a 17-year-old female, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the accident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC Simon Fearn by calling 101 ext 770 2272 or mobile number 07870 150926 quoting incident number 151i of Monday 30 October, 2023.