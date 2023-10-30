12.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 30, 2023
Councillor and campaigner Heather Kidd receives MBE from Princess Royal

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Heather Kidd, prominent Shropshire Councillor and campaigner, has received an MBE from the Princess Royal at a ceremony last week at Windsor Castle.

Heather Kidd pictured with her daughters after collecting her MBE
The citation says that Councillor Kidd was given the honour for her service to rural communities.

The Lib Dem Shropshire councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, said the honour highlighted how important it was to fight to ensure rural areas had the same services as urban areas, whether for health, roads, broadband or mobile phone signals. She has a record for fighting for fair health services across the county.

Heather said: “Having spent 25 years trying hard to stand up for this sparsely populated area, I am delighted to accept this award. There has never been a more important time to highlight the problems of rural people in Shropshire.”

“This award recognises that rural communities need a voice. I’m accepting this award not just for myself but for all those who work tirelessly, often in a voluntary capacity, for their communities across Shropshire and seldom get any recognition.”

