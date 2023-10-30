9.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

UK’s leading brass quintet to perform in Shrewsbury

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The UK’s leading brass quintet is to perform in Shropshire next week in what is set to be a poignant concert for music lovers in the county.

Onyx Brass Quintet
Onyx Brass Quintet

Onyx Brass will be playing at The United Reform Church in Shrewsbury on November 10 in an event organised by the Shropshire Music Trust – to be held in memory of its chairman David Waterhouse, who died recently.

Music trust artistic director John Moore announced that the concert would be dedicated to David who oversaw the trust’s programme and activities and steered the organisation through the difficult period following Covid.

- Advertisement -

He said: “David was an inspiring figure who successfully oversaw the re-launch of the trust’s activities, always guiding the trustees and artistic team with a gentle and wise touch. He will be greatly missed.”

John hoped the Onyx Brass concert would be well attended by people who appreciated the contribution David had made to classical and world music in the county.

“The musical and technical virtuosity of Onyx Brass is matched by the accessibility and vitality of their presentation. It is set to be a wonderful evening and a fitting tribute to our former chairman,” he said.

Onyx Brass strives to change audience perceptions of brass ensembles. This summer the ensemble released its album ‘The Sun is Free to Flow with the Sea’, entering at number six in the specialist classical official UK charts. The album marked the 10th studio recording for the group and was in celebration of its 30th birthday.

BBC Music Magazine has said the ensemble has ‘the ability to sound like so much more than merely five brass instruments’, whilst Brass Band World has described it as ‘the most engaging and creative of brass ensembles’.

The group will play a wealth of music, from original compositions to religious works, ceremonial fanfares and Broadway tunes and their programme in Shrewsbury will include music by Bach, Shostakovich, Holst, Arnold and Gershwin.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm at the United Reformed Church on the English Bridge in Shrewsbury, are priced at £18 and can be purchased via https://www.shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP