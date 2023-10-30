UK’s leading brass quintet to perform in Shrewsbury

The UK’s leading brass quintet is to perform in Shropshire next week in what is set to be a poignant concert for music lovers in the county.

Onyx Brass Quintet

Onyx Brass will be playing at The United Reform Church in Shrewsbury on November 10 in an event organised by the Shropshire Music Trust – to be held in memory of its chairman David Waterhouse, who died recently.

Music trust artistic director John Moore announced that the concert would be dedicated to David who oversaw the trust’s programme and activities and steered the organisation through the difficult period following Covid.

He said: “David was an inspiring figure who successfully oversaw the re-launch of the trust’s activities, always guiding the trustees and artistic team with a gentle and wise touch. He will be greatly missed.”

John hoped the Onyx Brass concert would be well attended by people who appreciated the contribution David had made to classical and world music in the county.

“The musical and technical virtuosity of Onyx Brass is matched by the accessibility and vitality of their presentation. It is set to be a wonderful evening and a fitting tribute to our former chairman,” he said.

Onyx Brass strives to change audience perceptions of brass ensembles. This summer the ensemble released its album ‘The Sun is Free to Flow with the Sea’, entering at number six in the specialist classical official UK charts. The album marked the 10th studio recording for the group and was in celebration of its 30th birthday.

BBC Music Magazine has said the ensemble has ‘the ability to sound like so much more than merely five brass instruments’, whilst Brass Band World has described it as ‘the most engaging and creative of brass ensembles’.

The group will play a wealth of music, from original compositions to religious works, ceremonial fanfares and Broadway tunes and their programme in Shrewsbury will include music by Bach, Shostakovich, Holst, Arnold and Gershwin.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm at the United Reformed Church on the English Bridge in Shrewsbury, are priced at £18 and can be purchased via https://www.shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets