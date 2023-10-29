11.6 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

World Stroke Day: Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Raises Awareness of Lifesaving Thrombectomy Transfers in Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The advanced clinical team at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is raising awareness of its lifesaving thrombectomy transfers in Shropshire for stroke patients to mark World Stroke Day.

Since February, the charity’s advanced helicopter-led emergency services have been conducting transfers for stroke patients in Shropshire
Since February, the charity’s advanced helicopter-led emergency services have been conducting transfers for stroke patients in Shropshire

Taking place today, World Stroke Day builds public awareness and understanding of strokes, focusing on stroke prevention, symptom awareness, treatments, and aftercare.

A key treatment in improving the outcomes for stroke patients is to undergo a thrombectomy.

- Advertisement -

A thrombectomy is a clot retrieval treatment, which involves removing the blood clots from the brain. This procedure improves the survival rates and reduces disability for many people and increases the chance of a good outcome by more than 50 per cent. This highly specialised procedure can only take place in a specialist stroke unit, in which one in ten more people make an excellent recovery when cared for in a specialised stroke unit.

Since February 2023, the charity’s advanced helicopter-led emergency services have been conducting transfers for stroke patients in Shropshire, transporting them from the Princess Royal Hospital Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to the specialist stroke unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust for them to have a thrombectomy.

Since April 2023 alone, the charity has completed 39 transfers, helping to save the lives of stroke patients across the region.

Dr Mark Nash, medical director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, explains: “When a person suffers from a stroke, time for advanced treatment is imperative. A thrombectomy usually needs to be performed within six hours to ensure the patient has the best possible chance of survival and recovery.

“We are proud to offer our advanced rapid response service to the region of Shropshire, where we can swiftly transport patients so that they are in the best possible hospital to undergo lifesaving treatment as quickly as possible.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP