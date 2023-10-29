World Stroke Day: Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Raises Awareness of Lifesaving Thrombectomy Transfers in Shropshire

The advanced clinical team at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is raising awareness of its lifesaving thrombectomy transfers in Shropshire for stroke patients to mark World Stroke Day.

Taking place today, World Stroke Day builds public awareness and understanding of strokes, focusing on stroke prevention, symptom awareness, treatments, and aftercare.

A key treatment in improving the outcomes for stroke patients is to undergo a thrombectomy.

A thrombectomy is a clot retrieval treatment, which involves removing the blood clots from the brain. This procedure improves the survival rates and reduces disability for many people and increases the chance of a good outcome by more than 50 per cent. This highly specialised procedure can only take place in a specialist stroke unit, in which one in ten more people make an excellent recovery when cared for in a specialised stroke unit.

Since February 2023, the charity’s advanced helicopter-led emergency services have been conducting transfers for stroke patients in Shropshire, transporting them from the Princess Royal Hospital Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to the specialist stroke unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust for them to have a thrombectomy.

Since April 2023 alone, the charity has completed 39 transfers, helping to save the lives of stroke patients across the region.

Dr Mark Nash, medical director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, explains: “When a person suffers from a stroke, time for advanced treatment is imperative. A thrombectomy usually needs to be performed within six hours to ensure the patient has the best possible chance of survival and recovery.

“We are proud to offer our advanced rapid response service to the region of Shropshire, where we can swiftly transport patients so that they are in the best possible hospital to undergo lifesaving treatment as quickly as possible.”