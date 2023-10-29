Undercover operations target underage firework sales in Telford and Wrekin

Trading standards officers from Telford & Wrekin Council have advised retailers to be alert to underage buyers of fireworks.

Retailers are advised to apply the ‘Challenge 25’ guidance and ask anyone buying fireworks who appears to be under 25 years of age to produce a valid ID.

A series of test purchases in partnership with West Mercia Police are planned across the borough to ensure retailers comply with the law.

- Advertisement -

The operation forms part of the council’s enforcement work to prevent the sale of age-restricted products, reducing crime and anti-social behaviour (associated with fireworks) within the borough.

If in doubt, retailers should politely refuse anyone they do not believe is over 18 or they could face an unlimited fine and/or imprisonment for up to three months.

Retailers should also be on the lookout for anyone over 18 buying fireworks and then handing them to children.

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for homes and enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton said: “We will continue to carry out compliance and enforcement activity to stop the minority who attempt to break the rules.

“Every year there are tragedies surrounding fireworks that involve both people and animals. The test purchase operation is just one of the ways we are keeping residents in Telford and Wrekin safe. We are making sure retailers understand the law and the consequences of not adhering to it and preventing dangerous fireworks falling into underage hands.”

Volunteers aged under 18, will attempt to buy fireworks from several different businesses in a controlled operation that will demonstrate shop owners knowledge and compliance with the law.

The council has stressed that people cannot buy fireworks if they are under 18, and it’s against the law for anyone to set off fireworks (including sparklers) between 11pm and 7am.