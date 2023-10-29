Police appeal for witnesses to burglary in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a property in Telford during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Investigating officers say the incident happened at a house on Stokesay Green in Sutton Hill.

The burglary took place around 1am when a home was broken into and four male suspects stole an iPhone, Rolex and an E-bike.

Officers who are investigating the burglary are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area or information that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 using extension 7712212 and quoting 00029_i of the 28 October.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.