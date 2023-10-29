October half-term fun is back in Telford and Wrekin with the Urban Games

Families across the borough can make the most of children’s and young people’s activities that are free to attend this October half-term.

Boxing is one of the sports available to enjoy during the Urban Games. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Urban Games is a series of weekday activities, held over the course of five days from Monday 30 October to Friday 3 November with no booking needed.

For young people aged 8+ there’s cricket, boxing, netball, hockey as well as multi-sports and BMX biking. New for this year there is even Chinese dancing and wrestling.

- Advertisement -

For younger children, wildlife activity sessions that have been created and delivered by Shropshire Wildlife Trust with Halloween and bonfire-themed activities open to children of all ages.

All sessions are delivered by professional coaches AFC Telford United, Shropshire Cricket, Telford Netball Club as well as BMX session by Telford Flyers.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships said: “The Urban Games is a growing programme of activities that’s completely free to attend and offers a couple of hours free sports coaching from professionals to keep kids engaged with something positive during the school holidays.

“This programme continues to grow, and we’ve added Chinese dancing and even wrestling to the agenda this time – if you have suggestions, we’d love to hear from you as these sessions are all about providing the right support, unique to different areas.

“The school holidays are an expensive time for some people so these sessions are a place where kids can hang out with their friends, learn a new skill or just brush up on existing ones with help from professional coaches.”

The sessions are held in venues across Telford and Wrekin including outdoor multi-use sports areas, to indoor courts.

Check out the full programme here telford.gov.uk/urbangames



Families can also take advantage Telford & Wrekin Council’s Kids4£1 programme. This offers family favourite activities including swimming, tennis, golf and soft play – encouraging people to stay local and spend less. Find out more about all the activities at telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/kidsforaquid