Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan opens for consultation

Residents, businesses and community groups can now have their say and help shape the future development of the borough, after the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan opened for public consultation.

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched an eleven-week consultation period for people to view the draft Local Plan and give their feedback. This can be done online at www.telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk and from Friday 27 October hard copies of the plan can be viewed and feedback forms completed at local libraries and community centres.

The draft Local Plan presents a range of development options for the borough, and focuses on ensuring a good mix of homes for all types of people, protecting public green spaces and the environment, regenerating our borough centres and market towns, helping older people in our community to live well, attracting new businesses and jobs, and supporting climate friendly development.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, said: “With more than half of the homes needed for the next twenty years already having planning permission, the draft plan aims to find sites for the remaining 8,800 homes needed around the borough. This is equivalent to 441 new homes per year, and a considerable reduction compared to the 1,500 new homes built here in 2022, when the number of new homes being built in the borough peaked.

“This consultation is about ensuring we get the right mix of homes, services and infrastructure and public green spaces in the right places, so it is vital the people have their say on the future of their local communities.

“This is about ensuring people can live well in Telford and Wrekin not just now, but in the future too. We want to make sure the families growing up here have access to good education, good jobs and good homes that meet their needs too.

“If you have a view, and if you want your feedback to count, please get involved. As this is a formal consultation, comments and feedback can only be taken into account if they are left through the correct process, known as a duly made comment. These can be made online, where the draft plan can be viewed too, or by viewing the plan in person at locations around the borough.”

Hard copies of the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan can be viewed at libraries at Southwater, Newport, Wellington, Dawley, Madeley, Stirchley and Oakengates, and at community centres in Brookside, Donnington Wood, Madeley, Sutton Hill, Hadley and Woodside.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation will run for eleven weeks, until Friday 12 January 2024.