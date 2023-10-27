Police in appeal to trace dog owner following incident in Telford



Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were bitten by another dog in Little Dawley on Monday morning.

The incident happened on Holly Road in Little Dawley at around 6.45am.

The victim received injuries to her hand and sought hospital treatment.

- Advertisement -

A West Mercia POlice spokesperson said: “We’re keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved to understand what happened. He’s described as a white man and was walking three dogs at the time. One of the dogs was on a lead.”

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw the incident, or knows who the dog owner may be, is asked to get in touch with PC Cound on 07866 215 052 or william.cound@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 59i of 23 October.