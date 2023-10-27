First Lib Dem elected to Oswestry Town Council in by-election

Helen Morgan MP and the local Liberal Democrats have celebrated another win, gaining their first seat on Oswestry Town Council in the Cambrian by-election.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan with James Owen

Lib Dem James Owen took 233 votes to the Conservatives on 98 and the Greens on 85. The Green Party had previously topped the poll and have both other councillors in the ward.

This represents a swing of 43.8% from the Greens to the Liberal Democrats.

Councillor Owen thanked residents for the support he was given, and promised to put local voices first as Oswestry’s newest councillor. He has been welcomed to the fold by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

James Owen, councillor for Oswestry Cambrian said:

“I cannot thank enough the residents of Cambrian who put their faith in me. I’m born and bred in Oswestry and love this town to bits, so it means the world to me that I’ll get to represent residents and fight for local improvements on the Town Council.

“One thing that came up on the doorstep repeatedly was how impressed people were by Helen Morgan as their local Liberal Democrat MP, and the impact she has been having on issues like reconnecting Oswestry to the railway line.

“I really can’t wait to get stuck in and look forward to working with councillors from both parties currently on the council to make a positive difference for our town.”

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire added:

“James will make an incredibly hard-working councillor for Oswestry Cambrian, and his win is richly deserved. This really shows that the Liberal Democrats can win anywhere in Shropshire and are standing up for local people at every level.”