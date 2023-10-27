JLS to perform outdoor show in Shrewsbury next Summer

Exactly 15 years since mega UK boy band, JLS, first shot to No 1 with their debut single ‘Beat Again’, in July 2009, the London boys have announced a special one-off mega summer outdoor show at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on Sunday 14 July 2024.

JLS will perform in Shrewsbury next summer

Currently wowing audiences on their 18-date UK Arena tour this autumn, Brit Award winning phenomenons of pop, JLS, today announce they’ll be bringing all the JLS hits, energy and charisma of the arena tour, but with the added freedom of the Great British countryside, as you get to experience the JLS stars under the magic of a starry night at The Quarry Park.

“15 years since we first hit No1 and we wanted to celebrate that moment under the stars, partying with our fans, so Shrewsbury here we come!” smiles Aston.

Marvin adds, “Every live performance is special to us, but coming to The Quarry Park to sing and dance out in the open air, in front of all our supporters, it doesn’t get better than that for us. So we’re gonna make this the show of a lifetime. Come down and party with us. We can’t wait.”

Choosing the Quarry Park as their backdrop, the mighty JLS invites audiences to revel in the atmosphere of the picturesque 29 acre countryside estate, whilst revisiting the chart-busting hits and dynamism that saw the boys dominate the pop industry for over 5 years, after shooting to instant mega-stardom on X-Factor.

With an enviable x5 No1 chart hits including ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’, ‘One Shot’ and ‘Love You More’, this special show at The Quarry Park will bring all the live excitement, acrobatic vivacity and’ JLS sparkle that’s become the band’s signature performance.

JLS will perform live at the Quarry Park on Sunday 14 July 2024, tickets are on sale from 10am 3 November 2023.