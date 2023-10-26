Shropshire twins focus on photography to help heal wounds of military gay ban

Twins with a flair for photography who both served in the Army until their careers were wrongfully cut short, have had their stunning images selected for the 2024 Help for Heroes Veterans’ calendar.

Twins Jean and Jo Macdonald have both won a Help for Heroes’ photography competition to have their images chosen for the 2024 calendar

Jean and Jo Macdonald, 66, from near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, are both self-taught photographers who have their talents showcased in the new calendar celebrating the natural world, which is on sale now.

Snaps of a flamingo ‘couple’, a field of poppies, a landscape and a horse against a snowy backdrop feature in the siblings’ work – as well as a photo of Jo, taken by Jean, looking out over a mountain summit which has been picked for the front cover.

Help for Heroes has supported Jean and Jo who were both affected by the ban on being gay in the UK military which was only lifted in January 2000. Help for Heroes has joined forces with the Fighting With Pride, the LGBT+ veterans’ charity, to campaign for justice.

Jean was unaware of her sexuality when she joined the Army at the age of 19. She was a driver and then a physical training instructor but at 23 she was subjected to abuse and forced to leave the career she loved because she was gay – which was banned in the British Armed Forces until January 2000.

She said: “I thought that the military charities would turn me away due to being discharged, it means a lot to me to be able to ‘feel’ that I am a veteran again. Help for Heroes, along with Fighting With Pride, have helped me so much to re-ignite my passion for photography which helps my mental health a great deal. It has also given me more confidence to socialise with other veterans.

“Recently we got up very early to photograph the sunrise over the Longmynd Hills not far from where we now live. The purple Heather was out, and it was so beautiful and tranquil. Sharing moments like that with my twin is so special,” Jean added.

Help for Heroes launched photography courses during the Covid pandemic to help veterans in their recovery through fighting social isolation, providing a routine and generating a sense of pride and achievement.

Since then, the virtual and face-to-face meet-us with professional photographer, Siorna Ashby, have attracted hundreds of veterans and their families who all learn how to improve their picture-taking skills, whether they are using a camera or a mobile phone.

Jo said: “I was living a double life which prevented me from being true to myself and others, it also led to depression and a fear of not being accepted. I didn’t realise I could get support from Help for Heroes until decades after I left the military, when it was explained that help was available not solely for physical injuries.

“The Charity’s support has had a massive impact on my life, and I now see life in colour rather than black and white. Taking part in the photography course got me out in the open air, enjoying nature which helped my wellbeing. Getting to know my camera to its full extent has given me the confidence to try new challenges.”

Sarah Beale from Help for Heroes, added: “We want the Armed Forces community to live well after service. We are here to support veterans and their families whenever and wherever they served. The continued success of the photography project has helped so many people with their mental and physical wellbeing and the calendar is proof of their achievements.”

To ensure delivery before Christmas, the deadline to order the Help for Heroes 2024 veterans’ calendar, which costs £15, is December 15.