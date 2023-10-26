Discover dazzling autumn colour walks with the National Trust

At this time of year, there’s a palette of colours waiting to be discovered across breath-taking landscapes looked after by the National Trust. Discover woodlands of golden leaves and wildlife along the way.

Autumn takes hold at Dudmaston. Photo: National Trust / James Dobson

With hundreds of walking trails to choose from, whether you’re looking for a bracing coastal hike or a gentle woodland stroll, there are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and connect with nature.

From the beautiful browns and blazing reds to vibrant oranges and golden yellows, autumn is a time of year when you can witness nature’s colour palette in its full glory.

As well as trees putting on their annual display of autumn colour, there’s weird and wonderful fungi to spot, fruit laden hedgerows and long lingering light that makes this one of the most stunning seasons of the year for exploring.

To celebrate the season and inspire days out this autumn, the National Trust has pulled together a list of the best places for an autumnal stroll in Shropshire.

Attingham Park

With woodlands, pleasure grounds, walled kitchen garden and orchard, autumn is impressive at Attingham. Explore the 18th century mansion’s wonderful estate and 200 acres of parkland and you’ll find the Mile Walk is particularly spectacular, with its views across the River Tern to the changing colours of the woods in the Woodland Walk.

Visitors can get closer to some of the magnificent trees at Attingham. The Walled Garden is bright with colour at this time of year, with dahlias in bloom during early October, and deep orange pumpkins and squashes ripening ready for harvest, while there are more than 37 varieties of apple growing in the Orchard.

Benthall Hall

The woodland and parkland walks at Benthall Hall are open all year round. Lace up your walking boots, bring your dog and set foot into the surrounding countryside. Take a stroll down the avenue of chestnut trees and watch the leaves turn shades of red and orange as the season changes.

Dudmaston Comer Woods

Explore the variety of trails through the changing woodland this autumn. Watch the chestnuts and oaks change colour and catch scent of warmed pine needles and fallen leaves on sunny days. Pick up cones and acorns as you walk as you enjoy being in nature.

There is lots to see in the woods: one track takes you past a beautiful old cottage, whilst one takes you to a lake full of wildlife if you sit and watch for a while, all lead back to the meadow and Heath Barn where you can enjoy a coffee, tea or cake to warm you as the weather cools.

Every other week, join in with one of the regular Wellbeing Walks where you can meet new friends or just take in the atmosphere on a friendly guided walk.

For walking trails to follow visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/walking