Support available for Telford and Wrekin’s Armed Forces community

Telford & Wrekin Council has recognised and paid tribute to the borough’s growing armed forces community.

With an estimated armed forces community of around 20,000 residents, prioritising the mental wellbeing of veterans and their families living in the borough continues to be a top priority. The council has employed a new Armed Forces Veterans Outreach Worker who from this autumn will play a key role in ensuring that veteran’s living and working in the borough receive the support that is available to them and their families. The role has been funded by a successful grant bid to the national Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

One of the council’s most significant successes has been the launch of the Veterans’ Cafes which provide an opportunity to offer an early intervention service to those who are experiencing poor emotional wellbeing and mental health.

The cafes, which meet twice a month in Dawley and once a month in Madeley, are delivered by Telford Mind, and are available on a drop-in basis. To date, there have been around 400 attendees.

Veteran A who attends the sessions regularly told the council: “They are a really good way of meeting new friends, also for those who are lonely. Mind do a really good job and the meetings are helpful to those who need help and can put them in the contact with other associations who can assist. Especially with the Royal British Legion and others within the military community (Veterans). A really friendly team and we always look forward to the meetings”.

Each year, a very popular full-day Veterans’ Café is also organised for residents who are seeking wellbeing support.

As a part of its free annual event programme, the council also host an annual celebration event around Armed Forces Day each year in Donnington. The event, which includes many free activities for residents, is an opportunity for communities to come together to support and recognise the contribution of our local armed forces community. It’s a popular event and a staple in many families’ diary each summer.

Councillor Raj Mehta (Labour) Cabinet Member for inclusion, engagement, equalities, and civic pride commented: “We are so very proud of our growing Armed Forces Community in Telford and Wrekin. We really do honour them, and their families, for the personal sacrifices they continue to make to serve our country. As a council it is one of our priorities to protect and support the health and wellbeing of our armed forces community and we are delighted that the work we are already doing has being recognised nationally, including the recently opened Veterans’ Trail which was opened by HM the Queen Consort earlier this year.”

Other ongoing initiatives include Veterans’ & Spouses’ Craft & Sewing Group, Veterans Football Club at AFC Telford United, Tab & Talk Sessions and the Models for Heroes (M4H) Group. M4H is a new initiative aimed at supporting former and current members of the Armed Forces & Emergency Service by promoting the use of model making as a therapeutic and meaningful activity.

The council also offers attractive leisure discounts like £1 swimming, 15% off memberships and money off public ice skating to veterans and serving forces personnel – as well as extra money off around national Armed Forces Day.

The council first signed the Armed Forces Community Covenant in 2012, reaffirming its commitment in May 2020, and has since ensured that there is a strong infrastructure in place to meet the commitments of the covenant. To date, 126 organisations, across Telford and Wrekin have signed up to the covenant. More than third of these signatories have taken place in the last 12 months. Of the 27 Town & Parish Councils within the Borough, a total of 26 have also signed the covenant.

Further details about the council’s armed forces support can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/armedforces