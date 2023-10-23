10.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 23, 2023
Shropshire Flooding: Latest situation on Monday 23rd October 2023

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Flooding is continuing to affect parts of Shropshire this Monday morning with a number of roads closed, flood defences in position and several Shrewsbury car parks also closed.

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Ave

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Ave

Longden Coleham into town centre

Williams Way

Raven Meadows

Lane closure on Smithfield Road

Lane closure on Coleham Head (Severn Trent pump deployment)

Roushill

The road between Cressage and Eaton Constantine

Ironbridge

The Wharfage

Ferry Road – Jackfield

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.

Telford

B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed on Monday 23rd October.

To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Other Closures

Due to flooding of the River Tern, the National Trust says the Deer Park at Attingham is closed. The Walled Garden, Mile Walk, Café, and Mansion are open.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

Lower Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire

Business

