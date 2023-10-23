Shropshire Flooding: Latest situation on Monday 23rd October 2023

Flooding is continuing to affect parts of Shropshire this Monday morning with a number of roads closed, flood defences in position and several Shrewsbury car parks also closed.

Listen for Updates

Listen to Shropshire Live on air for all the latest Shropshire news and flooding information.

Listen online via your smart speaker: Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that, or download our free mobile app for your Android or Apple iPhone.

- Advertisement -

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Ave

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Ave

Longden Coleham into town centre

Williams Way

Raven Meadows

Lane closure on Smithfield Road



Lane closure on Coleham Head (Severn Trent pump deployment)

Roushill

The road between Cressage and Eaton Constantine



Ironbridge

The Wharfage

Ferry Road – Jackfield

Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.



Telford

B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed on Monday 23rd October.

To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Train Services

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Other Closures

Due to flooding of the River Tern, the National Trust says the Deer Park at Attingham is closed. The Walled Garden, Mile Walk, Café, and Mansion are open.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

Lower Teme

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire