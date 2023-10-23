Shropshire Flooding: Latest situation on Monday 23rd October 2023

Flooding is continuing to affect parts of Shropshire this Monday morning with a number of roads closed, flood defences in position and several Shrewsbury car parks also closed.
Roads Closed
Shrewsbury Area
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Ave
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane
Berwick Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Ave
Longden Coleham into town centre
Williams Way
Raven Meadows
Lane closure on Smithfield Road
Lane closure on Coleham Head (Severn Trent pump deployment)
Roushill
The road between Cressage and Eaton Constantine
Ironbridge
The Wharfage
Ferry Road – Jackfield
Businesses remain open in The Gorge as usual and can currently be accessed via Buildwas Road for Dale End and Madeley Road for the Wharfage.
Telford
B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge
Car Parks
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed on Monday 23rd October.
To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).
Train Services
See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.
Other Closures
Due to flooding of the River Tern, the National Trust says the Deer Park at Attingham is closed. The Walled Garden, Mile Walk, Café, and Mansion are open.
Flood Warnings
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
Flood Alerts
Lower Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire