First cohort of Nursing students graduate from University Centre Shrewsbury

The workforce of health professionals in Shropshire will be boosted by the very first Nursing graduates from University Centre Shrewsbury.

Graduates from the UCS Nursing cohort

The group are the first to have graduated from UCS’s BN Nursing programme and recently celebrated at a ceremony at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury.

They praised the supportive team at UCS as well as the ease of being able to study close to where they live.

Amongst the graduates were Jane Bloore, 31, from Market Drayton who plans to work in palliative care and her tutors hailed her as a ‘brilliant’ asset to the community.

She said: “The small campus made the lectures more rewarding as there was time to answer any questions. The lecturers were friendly and approachable.

“For now, I intend on working in the area in palliative care and will see where my career takes me.”

Katie Blythe, 23, from Shrewsbury was described by her tutors as consistently demonstrating her commitment to the Nursing programme and has joined the Severn Fields Medical Practice as a trainee practice nurse. She praised the support she received throughout her programme.

She said: “The decision to study at UCS was due to its outstanding academic reputation, a wealth of opportunities, multiple resources, and a commitment to creating a supportive academic environment. These aspects collectively created an incredible experience that aligns with my career ambitions.

“The best parts of studying at UCS were the remarkable lecturers who provided excellent support.”

Steve Thomas, 31, from Craven Arms in South Shropshire is now working as a nurse in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. He said: “I decided to study at UCS because it had a great reputation, and it was close enough to commute to. The best part of UCS was the supportive staff that helped us throughout the course during the uncertain times of COVID.”

The proximity of UCS, as well as being part of the University of Chester, was a draw for 21-year-old Lauren Canning from Powys who hopes to pursue a career in Nursing in the Shrewsbury area. She was impressed by the facilities at the campus and “the friendly and driven lecturers who encouraged positive learning skills and experiences”.

Olive Ngamasson, 33, from Stoke-on-Trent said the staff were amazing and she received great support during her studies. She chose the University due to its academic reputation.

Vicky Ridgway, Associate Dean in the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society, said: “This group are the first Nursing students to graduate from UCS after spending three years studying with us. We are incredibly proud of all they have achieved. This is just the beginning of the Nursing journey here in Shropshire and we look forward to supporting the workforce needs of the region by educating more highly skilled Nurses.”