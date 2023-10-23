Competition: Win a Weston Park Bonfire Spectacular car pass

Each day this week we are giving away a car pass (up to six people) to enter the Weston Park Bonfire Spectacular on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border which takes place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Gates for the sparkling event open at 3pm, with the bonfire due to be lit at 5pm, The first firework display will take place at 6pm with the second display 90 minutes later.

Weston Park’s bonfire and firework night on Sunday November 5 will feature two dazzling fireworks displays, a giant bonfire and traditional fun fair, as well as a great selection of street food and refreshments.

- Advertisement -

Head of marketing at Weston Park, Andrea Webster, said the fact that this year’s event fell on Bonfire Night itself made it extra special.

“There is always something wonderful about being able to host the bonfire and fireworks on November 5 itself and we have something really special in store this year.

“We’ve got one of the biggest bonfires in the region – set, of course, in our fabulous parkland – two stunning firework displays which will light up the skies and all the fun of the fair to keep everyone thoroughly entertained.

“You can scream to go faster on the waltzers or laugh your way through the fun house – the traditional fun fair is guaranteed excitement for all the family with plenty of rides to keep all ages entertained.

“The giant bonfire will also be surrounded by delicious street food vendors, serving food that’s bursting with flavour. From gourmet burgers, loaded fries and fish and chips to warm freshly cooked sugared donuts. – sweet or savoury, we’ve got it all.”

Win A Car Pass

Listen to Ryan Kennedy all this week (23rd – 27th October 2023) from 10am for the chance to win a car pass (up to six people per car) for the Weston Park Bonfire Spectacular.

To enter Tuesday’s draw, listen to the clip below or when it’s played on air and use the form below to tell us the artist and title of the song.

A winner will be drawn from the correct entries received when the competition closes at 11.30am on Tuesday 24th October. A new clip for the following day will be posted online and a new competition will start.

Please make sure you read our terms and conditions before entering.