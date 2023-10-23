Preloved Tech wins Start-Up Award at eBay for Business Awards 2023

Telford-based mobile and IT recycling and recommerce company, Preloved Tech Ltd, has won the Startup Award at this year’s prestigious eBay for Business Awards 2023.

Hannah Hardiman (eBay Director of Seller Community), Nicola Atkins (Preloved Tech Finance Director), Matt Giles (Preloved Tech Managing Director)

Small and medium-sized businesses are the beating heart of eBay and the backbone of the UK’s economy and vibrant communities. The eBay for Business Awards is an opportunity to recognise the hard work of inspirational businesses – and to give a little something back to hopefully further their success.

For the seventh instalment of the awards, eBay had hundreds upon hundreds of amazing applicants, making for an incredibly tight competition! But after thousands of public votes and hours of deliberation from our eBay judges, the winners were announced, and are an exceptional group that demonstrate the brilliance and diversity of UK business.

Preloved Tech was quoted as a shining example of a business that was forced to pivot during the pandemic, but hasn’t looked back since! But more commendable is Preloved Tech’s phenomenal contribution to keeping countless items out of landfill through their sustainable and eco-friendly recycling practices which sees tens of thousands of mobile devices and IT equipment collected, refurbished, and remarketed back into the second use market each year.

Managing Director, Matt Giles, said: “We work tirelessly every day to help businesses, schools and individual consumers to securely and easily recycle their personal or business devices, diverting them away from landfill and helping to reduce electronic waste.

“Over the years we have given recycling rebates in excess £500,000 back to the schools, charities and businesses we support and partner with many organisations to provide an ethical recycling service to their customers.

“As a relatively new business, only in our 4th year, to be recognised by an organisation the size of eBay as a pioneer in our industry, is truly amazing and testament to the hard work our team puts in every day.”

“eBay provides us with the perfect platform to sell our refurbished and used tech, all of which have gone through our recycling process where they have been fully tested, data wiped to GDPR compliance, refurbished and cleaned ready for their new owner. Over the last 4 years we have worked hard to establish ourselves as one of the leading sellers of preowned mobile devices and IT hardware on the platform.”

Preloved Tech’s success has been notable since their inception in 2019, winning Best Digital Business 2022 and being short-listed as a finalist in this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2023 in the Best Recycling Service category, narrowly missing out to Music Magpie. With plans to continue to scale, the journey for Preloved Tech to establish themselves as a leading household name for buying, selling and recycling used technology, is well on the way.