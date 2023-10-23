Experienced team appointed to head up agricultural sales at Halls

Halls, the independent firm of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, has announced a reorganisation of its rural agency and sales team.

Halls chairman Allen Gittins (centre) with director James Evans and head of Rural Professional Services Louise Preece

The changes will see chairman Allen Gittins and director James Evans head up the team and manage farm, land and farm dispersal sales for the company from its head office at Battlefield, Shrewsbury.

They will be supported by Louise Preece, head of Rural Professional Services and a team of agricultural specialists.

Between them, Allen, James and Louise have 80 years of experience working with farmers and landowners. The reorganisation follows the recent retirement of directors at Halls, which has offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales.

Mr Gittins joined Halls in 1980, following in the footsteps of his late father Tom, who was senior partner. He has previously been based at the company’s Bishops Castle and Ellesmere offices. The changes will see him split his time between Ellesmere and the company’s head office in Shrewsbury.

Mr Evans has been with the company for 23 years, based at the Welshpool office, whilst Mrs Preece joined in 2009 and was promoted last year to her current post at head office.

“Between us, we have 80 years’ experience working with farming communities across Shropshire and bordering counties,” said Mr Gittins. “We are looking to continue the company’s growth and drive the business forward.

“Both James and I are well known as livestock auctioneers at Shrewsbury Auction Centre and Bishops Castle Market and have been selling farms and land across the region for many years.

“We will continue to be actively involved in both livestock markets, but we will now be spending a lot more time at our head offices in Shrewsbury with Louise who is well known in the farming community for her rural professional work.

“We are happy to take calls from farmers and landowners who are seeking personal, professional advice, without obligation, about selling their farm or land, irrespective of the size.

“We are leading a talented team of specialists across the company which has the expertise to advise farmers and landowners on a wide range of rural professional work. This includes land management, farm tenancy, valuations for all purposes, agency and environmental grant schemes, road, rail and utility infrastructure projects and planning matters.”