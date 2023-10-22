Shropshire Flooding: Latest situation on Sunday 22nd October 2023

Flooding is continuing to affect parts of the county with roads and some car parks closed and several train services affected.

In Shrewsbury, a peak of 3.8 to 4.3 meters is expected on the River Severn today, whilst in Ironbridge the River Severn is expected to peak on Monday at between 5.3 to 5.8 meters.

Flood defences have been deployed at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Listen for Updates

Listen to Shropshire Live on air for all the latest Shropshire news and flooding information.

Listen online via your smart speaker: Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that, or download our free mobile app for your Android or Apple iPhone.

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Area

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Ave

Coleham Head Lane Closure (Severn Trent pump deployment)

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Ave

Longden Coleham into town centre

Williams Way

Raven Meadows

Smithfield Road (lane closure)

Roushill



Ironbridge

The Wharfage



Telford

B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed on Sunday 22nd October.

To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Train Services

Transport for Wales advises customers not to travel on the following routes:



Shrewsbury – Machynlleth – Aberystwyth

Shrewsbury – Wrexham – Chester

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Other Closures

Due to flooding of the River Tern, the National Trust says the Deer Park at Attingham is closed. The Walled Garden, Mile Walk, Café, and Mansion are open.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Lower Teme

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Teme

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire