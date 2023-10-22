Shropshire Flooding: Latest situation on Sunday 22nd October 2023

Flooding is continuing to affect parts of the county with roads and some car parks closed and several train services affected.
In Shrewsbury, a peak of 3.8 to 4.3 meters is expected on the River Severn today, whilst in Ironbridge the River Severn is expected to peak on Monday at between 5.3 to 5.8 meters.
Flood defences have been deployed at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and The Wharfage in Ironbridge.
Roads Closed
Shrewsbury Area
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Ave
Coleham Head Lane Closure (Severn Trent pump deployment)
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane
Berwick Road
Old Coleham
Victoria Ave
Longden Coleham into town centre
Williams Way
Raven Meadows
Smithfield Road (lane closure)
Roushill
Ironbridge
The Wharfage
Telford
B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge
Car Parks
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed on Sunday 22nd October.
To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).
Train Services
Transport for Wales advises customers not to travel on the following routes:
Shrewsbury – Machynlleth – Aberystwyth
Shrewsbury – Wrexham – Chester
See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.
Other Closures
Due to flooding of the River Tern, the National Trust says the Deer Park at Attingham is closed. The Walled Garden, Mile Walk, Café, and Mansion are open.
Flood Warnings
River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
Flood Alerts
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Lower Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme
To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire