Shropshire detectorists invited to attend unique finds recording day

Experts from the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) will be in Whitchurch on Saturday 28 October 2023 to help detectorists act responsibly and register their finds for further examination or to help shape our historical understanding.

Experts from the Portable Antiquities Scheme will be in Whitchurch on Saturday 28 October. Image: Portable Antiquities Scheme

Clara de Sousa Cunha, finds liaison officer for Shropshire, the finds liaison team, assistants and volunteers will be at Whitchurch Heritage Centre on 28 October to work on receiving, recording and returning as many finds as possible on the same day. It is a one-off event targeting items from Shropshire finders who have previously recorded their finds with PAS and have been waiting for a while to record their latest discoveries.

Clara said:-

“We are still carrying out our regular finds surgeries, but this event is to help us clear the backlog of finds from the registered local finders that have been waiting to report their finds.

“We are asking people to bring their registered finds to us and we will triage them, with a view to recording and returning as many as possible to the finders on the same day; or, if necessary and with the finder’s agreement, taking them safely away for further consideration.

“A backlog has built up and we recognise how frustrating this is, so we want to be proactive with this one-off event.

“I will be returning with the regular finds surgeries for new finders in the near future: please keep an eye on the Shropshire blog, where I will post the calendar for surgeries: Shropshire – County Pages (finds.org.uk).”

To guarantee finds will be seen, people need to book an appointment here: Whitchurch Museum recording event. The event can also be used by any finder to deposit potential treasure, including new finders, who can book a slot specifically for that. The team will also need accurate information on findspots to be readily available.

Anyone needing to collect items that have previously been deposited with the scheme can also make an appointment to do so. Please book a slot and use the field for notes/special requests box to record the number of the receipt you were given. For these requests, your slot must be booked by Thursday 26 October.

Whitchurch Heritage Centre is on St Mary’s Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1QY and will be open between 10am and 1pm to receive finds, and from 1.30pm to 3pm for collection. New finds may be deposited, but finders will have to book an appointment.