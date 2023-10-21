Tesco Express Dawley nears completion

Tesco Express is completing its fit-out of the former Co-op building in Dawley with the opening of the new store set to be announced shortly.

Tesco Express will open in Dawley in early November. Photo Tesco

Work to transform the unit is in the final stages meaning Tesco Express will become a prominent addition to Dawley High Street when it opens in early November.

The property has been divided into three distinct units and the retail giant will occupy a substantial portion of the former Co-op store, giving local residents a wide selection of groceries and convenience items to choose from on their doorstep.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), said: “This is great news for Dawley High Street and the residents of Dawley and beyond.

“In a very difficult trading environment, we’re doing as much as we can to transform Dawley High Street.

“We recently secured a new Post Office with extended opening hours and continue to make funding available to businesses through the Pride in Our High Street Fund.

“It’s not easy, but we’re committed to delivering what residents have told us they want – a thriving Dawley High Street.

“The arrival of Tesco Express will not only provide more shopping options for our community but also offer valuable employment opportunities for our residents.”

Councillors Andy Burford and Lyndsey Parker (Lab), Dawley & Aqueduct Ward Councillors, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Tesco Express to Dawley High Street, enhancing shopping choices for our vibrant community.”

Clive Rhodes, Tesco Express Dawley High Street Store Manager, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new store very soon and helping to serve the local community.

“We want to continue to offer great value to our customers with a wide product range and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard pricing to our customers.

“We have 15 new colleagues joining the team from the local area and we know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”