Telford & Wrekin Council reduces carbon emissions by 60% since 2019

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed that it is another step closer in its journey towards net zero carbon emissions by announcing that it has now reduced its carbon emissions by 60% since 2019.

Cyclists in Telford and Wrekin

In 2019 the council declared a climate emergency and set out an ambitious target to ensure its activities and operations are carbon neutral by 2030.

At the same time it also made a commitment to remove single-use plastics from its operations and activities, replacing them with sustainable alternatives.

- Advertisement -

Significant work around the installation of LED lighting to council owned facilities like Southwater One car park and Abraham Darby Leisure Centre, new electric vehicle charging points at Horsehay Golf Course, Hortonwood 12 and Newport Innovation Park are just some of the recent decarbonisation projects that have been completed.

The council has also secured significant funding from central government to install publicly accessible charge points in car parks across the borough.

Nuplace, the council’s wholly owned housing company, has made sustainable housing top of its agenda with the introduction of solar panels and electric charging points to all properties at its latest two developments in the borough; as well as 18 Future Home Standards properties in Donnington. These green homes will produce 75-80% less carbon emissions than homes built under the current Building Regulations and feature new technology when it comes to heating, hot water systems and reducing heat waste.

Reducing carbon emissions also helps with the cost of living crisis. To help alleviate some of the pressures faced by residents, the council has to date also provided 5,000 energy saving LED lightbulbs to those most in need. The bulbs were distributed through partners like town and parish councils, Telford Crisis Support and Wrekin Housing Trust and this scheme will continue into winter 2023/24.

Improving off-road cycling and walking routes continues to be a priority for the council as it allows more people to choose to ditch the car and walk and cycle around the borough. With funding announced earlier this year from Active Travel England, improvements will be made to dedicated routes between Telford town centre and Oakengates including better highway crossing points and enhanced wayfinding for residents.

Significant steps have also been made towards the council’s ambitious goal of becoming plastic free by removing many single-use plastics from its operations and activities and replacing them with sustainable alternatives.

The council is currently trialling an initiative at two local schools which involves using cleaning ‘sachets’ instead of purchasing bottles of pre-made cleaning liquids. The sachets are 100% biodegradable and phosphate free and mean there is no plastic waste.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure said:

“I am delighted we’re still on track to meet our ambitious 2030 carbon neutral commitment across our own operations. But as well as improving our own carbon footprint, we also continue to support people and organisations right across Telford and Wrekin in their journey to become more sustainable too.

“A great example of this is our Climate Change Fund initiative which is supporting businesses and community groups with new energy efficiency measures. Our latest round of funding saw Edmond Bowling Club awarded with funding to upgrade their existing floodlights to support with lower running costs.”

The council is also continuing to make strides towards becoming one of the first places in the UK to receive its plastic free borough-wide accreditation. Telford & Wrekin’s Plastic Free Taskforce is working collaboratively with organisations in the borough including schools, businesses, community groups and Town and Parish Councils to support them in reducing the amount of single use plastics that are being used.