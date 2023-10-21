Shropshire Flooding: Latest situation on Saturday 21st October 2023

River levels across Shropshire are continuing to rise following the recent rainfall from storm Babet.

Localised flooding is affecting many roads across the county with Frankwell and St Julian’s Friar’s Car Parks closed in Shrewsbury. Train services are also disrupted due to flooding.

Flood defences have been deployed in Frankwell in Shrewsbury and are going up in at Coleham for the first stage and also The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Below is a roundup of information we know:

Roads Closed

The Wharfage, Ironbridge



B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge

Other minor roads in rural areas may also be flooded

Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed on Saturday 21 October.

Audiences attending Theatre Severn events, or other evening events, should use Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park: the maximum evening charge is £4 if entering after 6pm.

Anyone with a weekly ticket purchased prior to the closure of the car park at Frankwell may go to Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park to park for free.

Visitors to Shrewsbury are asked to use Park and Ride services to avoid congestion in town due to the car park closures.

To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).

Bus Services

We have no reported disruption on services today.

Train Services

Shrewsbury – Gobowen

Due to flooding the line is closed.



Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton

Services have resumed although there are reported delays on the line.

Shrewsbury – Machynlleth

Heavy rainfall flooding the railway between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth means that all lines are blocked.

Disruption is expected to continue all weekend.

See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.

Other Closures

Due to flooding of the River Tern, the National Trust says the Deer Park at Attingham is closed today. The Walled Garden, Mile Walk, Café, and Mansion are open.

Flood Warnings

River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Pentre

River Teme at Ludlow

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Lower Teme

Upper Teme

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry catchments

River Corve at Ludlow

To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire