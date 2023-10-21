Shropshire Flooding: Latest situation on Saturday 21st October 2023

River levels across Shropshire are continuing to rise following the recent rainfall from storm Babet.
Localised flooding is affecting many roads across the county with Frankwell and St Julian’s Friar’s Car Parks closed in Shrewsbury. Train services are also disrupted due to flooding.
Flood defences have been deployed in Frankwell in Shrewsbury and are going up in at Coleham for the first stage and also The Wharfage in Ironbridge.
Below is a roundup of information we know:
Roads Closed
The Wharfage, Ironbridge
B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge
Other minor roads in rural areas may also be flooded
Car Parks
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s car parks are closed on Saturday 21 October.
Audiences attending Theatre Severn events, or other evening events, should use Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park: the maximum evening charge is £4 if entering after 6pm.
Anyone with a weekly ticket purchased prior to the closure of the car park at Frankwell may go to Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park to park for free.
Visitors to Shrewsbury are asked to use Park and Ride services to avoid congestion in town due to the car park closures.
To park in Ironbridge, make use of Ironbridge Central (previously Station Yard).
Bus Services
We have no reported disruption on services today.
Train Services
Shrewsbury – Gobowen
Due to flooding the line is closed.
Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton
Services have resumed although there are reported delays on the line.
Shrewsbury – Machynlleth
Heavy rainfall flooding the railway between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth means that all lines are blocked.
Disruption is expected to continue all weekend.
See Transport for Wales or West Midlands Railway for details on your journey.
Other Closures
Due to flooding of the River Tern, the National Trust says the Deer Park at Attingham is closed today. The Walled Garden, Mile Walk, Café, and Mansion are open.
Flood Warnings
River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Pentre
River Teme at Ludlow
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
Flood Alerts
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Lower Teme
Upper Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry catchments
River Corve at Ludlow
To stay up to date with all current flood alerts and warnings visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=shropshire