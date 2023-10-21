9.6 C
Madeley Nursery School receives outstanding rating from Ofsted

Madeley Nursery School is celebrating after receiving an outstanding judgement from Ofsted.

Staff and children at Madeley Nursery School
The inspectors remarked on their exciting, child-centred and creative approach to learning for every child.  Children’s behaviour was noted to be exemplary with children showing high levels of respect and care for each other and they are very motivated to learn.

The inspectors were impressed with the focus on nature and traditional stories and books at the school.

The school has a positive outward focus towards the community, building relationships with parents right from the start, and working with volunteers to support composting, gardening and nature studies.

The head teacher, Louise Lowings, said: “I am immensely proud of everyone here at Madeley Nursery School.  There is a wonderfully supportive community of staff, volunteers, families and governors, who make this the best place for children.”

This is the school’s 5th outstanding inspection in a row and they will keep on doing their very best to make Madeley Nursery School the best place for children and families that it can be.

