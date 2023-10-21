9.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Firefighters tackle large barn fire near Telford

News
Updated:
Chris Pritchard
By Chris Pritchard

Fire crews have been tackling a large barn fire near Telford overnight with twelve fire appliances at the scene.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were called to Sugden Farm near Longden upon Tern at just before 2am.

Crews from Wellington, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford and Tweedale attended.

- Advertisement -

Appliances including the Heavy Pumping Unit, the Incident Command Unit, the Light Pumping Unit, the Water Carrier and the Welfare Unit were mobilised.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the barn measuring 30m x 40m which contains 200 tonnes of hay is fully involved in fire.

Fire crews are set to remain at the scene for some time.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP