Firefighters tackle large barn fire near Telford

Fire crews have been tackling a large barn fire near Telford overnight with twelve fire appliances at the scene.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were called to Sugden Farm near Longden upon Tern at just before 2am.

Crews from Wellington, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford and Tweedale attended.

Appliances including the Heavy Pumping Unit, the Incident Command Unit, the Light Pumping Unit, the Water Carrier and the Welfare Unit were mobilised.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the barn measuring 30m x 40m which contains 200 tonnes of hay is fully involved in fire.

Fire crews are set to remain at the scene for some time.