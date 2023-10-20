MP visits Ludlow Community Hospital

Philip Dunne MP visited Ludlow Community Hospital last week at the request of the Hospital’s League of Friends co-Chairs Michael Evans and Jennifer Gill.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne visits Ludlow Community Hospital with Victoria Ellis, Ludlow MIU team lead, Jennifer Gill, Co-chair League of Friends, Katie Turton, locality clinical manager south west, Michael Evans, Co-chair League of Friends, and Stuart Anderson, South Shropshire Prospective Parliamentary Candidate

Stuart Anderson, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South Shropshire was in attendance.

The objective of the meeting was to understand current challenges facing this vital community hospital, with feedback from staff as well as representatives from NHS Property Services and Shropshire Community Health Trust. The visit included a tour of the hospital, where doctors on duty from Station Drive surgery and clinical support staff discussed their roles.

- Advertisement -

Philip Dunne said: “I was pleased to be able to have a round table with leaders from Ludlow Hospital’s League of Friends, ShropCom, NHS Property Services and Stuart Anderson.

“We discussed the current level of activity at the hospital which remains high and had a good opportunity to meet several members of staff and some patients.

“We were also able to impress on the landlords the urgent need to repair the lift which has been preventing some patients from attending, so having to travel much further distances for their regular dialysis sessions. It was good to confirm that there are no plans to dispose of the former workhouse office block as some have suggested.

“I shall be working with Stuart Anderson and local NHS Leaders to develop a coherent and resilient plan for the service provision to meet the future healthcare needs of the residents of South Shropshire.”

In welcome news for local patients, for the first time in five years Ludlow Community Hospital has a full complement of registered nursing staff in its in-patient, minor injuries unit and community services team.

Stuart Anderson said: “It was an informative morning meeting with everyone at the Ludlow Community Hospital, looking at the challenges that it faces.

“The hospital provides a great service to so many people across South West Shropshire and is a such an important part of the community.

“I am looking forward to working with Philip Dunne MP and local NHS leaders to help shape a plan to see that the hospital has the resources and support it needs to continue delivering outstanding services for Ludlow and the wider area.”

Co-Chairs of the League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital, Michael Evans and Jennifer Gill, said: “We were pleased as the League of Friends to welcome our MP to a roundtable to discuss the challenges and opportunities for improved services and facilities at Ludlow Hospital. The League has much to offer and we wish to engage in helping develop the next phase of Ludlow Hospital’s service to South Shropshire residents.”