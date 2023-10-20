Moreton Hall’s Assistant Principal has sights set on Strictly Shropshire’s Glitter Ball

Assistant Principal of Moreton Hall, Alison McDonald is in a spin as she eagerly awaits to meet her dance icon Shirley Ballas on Monday.

Alison McDonald

The Strictly Come Dancing Judge will be visiting The Holroyd Community Theatre at Moreton Hall on Monday as part of her book tour.

Alison, who has been named as one of this year’s contestants in the local Strictly Shropshire dance event to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospice, is no stranger to competition.

- Advertisement -

Having been a competitive national tennis player who has aced the tennis court she now has her sights firmly set on the glitter ball and hopes to master the dance floor.

Alison, who is eager to commence training with her professional dance partner Francis Cart, European champion in Ballroom said: “Everywhere I go at the moment across the school grounds I have students and staff singing the Strictly theme tune. The support from my friends, colleagues and students is wonderful.

“I feel very fortunate, not only am I having the opportunity to fulfil one of my lifetime ambitions of learning to dance, I am thrilled to be able to support such a fantastic charity, Hope House.

“The charity has touched my heart in the amount of work they do and however much I can raise to support them will be all worthwhile.

“I am equally looking forward to gaining some advice from non other than the nationals Strictly Dance Judge Shirley Ballas.”

Shirley Ballas will be visiting the school’s Holroyd Community Theatre on Monday 23 October as part of her book launch tour with Booka BookShop.

Oswestry’s Strictly will be held at the Lion Quays Hotel on Friday 24th November

If you would like to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/alison-shropshire-strictly.

Listen

Chris chats with Alison McDonald about Strictly Shropshire which is being held to raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Listen to Chris weekday mornings from 7am on Shropshire Live.