Man dies after getting caught in Cleobury Mortimer flood water

A man has died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water from a brook that breached a road in Cleobury Mortimer today.

Members of the public reported that the man had gone under the water shortly before 10.40am this morning.

Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue quickly attended but sadly he was found deceased at around 12.35pm.

Whilst formal identification hasn’t yet taken place the family of a local man in his 60s have been informed and are being supported by officers.