Green light given to begin consultation on future shape of Telford and Wrekin borough

Residents, businesses and stakeholders across Telford and Wrekin will be able to have their say and help shape the future development of the borough, after consultation on a new draft Local Plan was given the green light.

At their meeting earlier today, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet gave approval to begin borough-wide consultation on the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan.

A Local Plan sets out proposals for what development could happen and where. Councils are required by the government to review their plans every five years. The current plan was adopted in 2018, in order to keep the plan up to date the Council are now consulting on a new version of the plan.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan for 2020-2040 focuses on ensuring a good mix of homes for all types of people, protecting public green spaces and the environment, regenerating our borough centres and market towns, helping older people in our community to live well, attracting new businesses and jobs, and supporting climate friendly development.

Sites for over half of the homes needed in the next twenty years already have planning permission, so the draft plan seeks to find new sites for the remaining 8,800 homes needed – equivalent to 441 homes per year. As the number of new homes built in the borough peaked at just under 1,500 in 2022, the draft Local Plan anticipates a reduction to this level of growth.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, said: “The draft Local Plan sets out proposals for where new developments could be in the borough – but it’s about more than just buildings, it’s about people and how we can live well in our borough in the future.

“As Telford moves from being a new town to being a young town, we want to make sure that families growing up here have access to good education, good jobs, and good homes that meet their needs for the future, including through specialist, supported and affordable homes.

“Think about your future needs as you get older. Think about your children’s needs as they get older.

“It’s about more than just homes; it’s about creating a borough where people of all ages can live well, from protecting public green spaces and the environment to regenerating our towns and high streets and attracting new businesses and jobs, and in a climate friendly way.”

Consultation will begin on Wednesday 25 October 2023 and will run for eleven weeks, until Friday 12 January 2024. During this time, people will be able to view the draft plan and give their feedback online or at a series of in-person consultation events around the borough.

To sign up for the latest news about the draft Local Plan consultation, go to telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk