Midlands Air Ambulance Charity launches Christmas Raffle

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is inviting members of the public to help save lives in their local area by playing the advanced pre-hospital emergency service’s Christmas Raffle, which has now launched.

The festive fundraiser gives the communities served by the charity the chance to win big, including its £3,000 jackpot. Plus, each ticket sold goes directly towards funding future lifesaving missions, enabling the service’s advanced clinical team to attend Shropshire’s most critically ill and injured.

Along with the £3,000 jackpot, there are several other prizes worth £500, £50, and £25 also up for grabs.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Last year, the generous support shown by local people who bought tickets for our Christmas Raffle ensured that our crews could attend 65 patients in critical need over the festive season.

“By playing our raffle this year, you will be continuing to support our vital service’s daily operations, helping to keep families together this Christmas while also being in with the chance to win an outstanding cash prize.”

The Christmas Raffle is open to anyone aged 18 and over. Each ticket costs £1 and there’s no limit on the number of tickets each person can buy. Once bought, entrants’ unique raffle ticket number will be automatically entered into the prize draw.

The online closing date is Tuesday 19th December, and the draw will take place on Thursday 21st December. Terms and conditions apply.

To buy a raffle ticket and help make missions possible, this Christmas, visit midlandsairambulance.com/christmasraffle.