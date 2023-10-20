Charity volunteer bucket collection appeal

A hospice charity is joining in with the festive community spirit at Wellington’s Christmas Lights switch-on – and is asking for volunteers to help.

Phil Haigh, Community Fundraiser with Severn Hospice collection buckets outside the charity’s Telford hospice in Apley

Severn Hospice needs volunteers to step forward and join its ‘bucket brigade’ of street collectors on the same day the town council hosts its Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday 25 November.

Bucket collections play a vital role in raising funds for the hospice which cares for local families living with incurable illness across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

- Advertisement -

Tracie Harrison, Director of Income Generation at the hospice said: “We’re really excited to be amongst members of the public who will be enjoying the spirit of Christmas in Wellington. This is our first flagship collection day in many years and we’re on the look-out for more volunteers to come forward and support us.”

“Our volunteers give invaluable support and have many skills and talents which all make such a difference and help towards the care we provide to our patients, their families and friends and carers, 365 days a year,” Tracie said.

The Wellington Christmas Lights switch-on, organised by the town council, starts at 2pm with the grand illumination taking place at 5pm by the Mayor of Wellington.

With activities happening at All Saints Church, All Saints Parish Centre and Wellington Market Square, members of the public will be able to meet Santa in his grotto, watch a Silly Santa Science Show as well as listen to music from BBC Radio Shropshire Presenter, Shuttsie.

The community spirit will continue throughout the weekend at the hospice’s Apley site in Telford, with seasonal stalls and festive entertainment taking place at their Christmas fayre.

Along with the opportunity to join the hospice’s bucket brigade, various other volunteer roles include becoming a super sorter and till maestro in retail; supporting the upkeep of the gardens across the hospice’s two sites in Shrewsbury and Telford; welcoming patients and visitors through the doors at reception to being a friendly van drivers’ mate.

All the care provided by the hospice to thousands of people each year is only possible thanks to the generous support it receives from the communities it serves.

As a completely independent charity, Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on providing care and support free of charge.

If you would like to join the hospice’s bucket brigade and can offer your support on Saturday 25 November in Wellington, please call the fundraising team on 01952 221 351 or email: fundraising@severnhospice.org.uk