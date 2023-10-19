Four people charged with theft in Telford

Four people have been charged with multiple theft offences in Telford as part Safer Business Action Week, which highlights the vital work that West Mercia Police does to tackle business crime, including offences such as shoplifting.

Candida Ward, aged 44, of Oakfield Road, Telford, has been charged with eight counts of theft from a store.

Jay Armstrong, aged 36, of Oakfield Road, Telford, has been charged with five counts of theft from a store and one count of theft of a pedal cycle.

- Advertisement -

The charges come after two people were arrested at an address in Wellington on Monday 16 October

Ward appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 17 October where she was remanded in custody. She is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 November.

Armstrong was bailed and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 November.

Following separate incidents two men have also been charged with theft offences in Telford.

Michael Leavers, aged 40, of no fixed abode, has been charged with 21 counts of theft from a store between August and October this year.

Gareth Jones, aged 37, of Britannia Way, Hadley in Telford, was charged with nine counts of theft from a store between September and October this year.

These charges come after the two men were arrested in Donnington on Tuesday. Both men were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

The charges form