Consultation launches on major Shrewsbury town centre regeneration scheme

A four-week public consultation gets underway today on the Smithfield Riverside regeneration project in Shrewsbury town centre.

Artist’s impression of Smithfield Riverside Phase 1. Image: FaulknerBrowns Architects

Led by Shropshire Council and its development manager, RivingtonHark, Smithfield Riverside is the ambitious regeneration project set to transform the area between the River Severn, Darwin Centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury town centre.

Earlier this year, Shropshire Council, supported by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, secured almost £19 million of Levelling Up funding from Government to further support the regeneration of Shrewsbury town centre – kickstarting design work on the Smithfield Riverside masterplan.

Four key zones

Designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects, the overarching masterplan will be split into four key zones, aiming to improve connectivity between the town centre and the northern section of the town’s river loop. Crucially, the masterplan’s phased, flexible design will ensure key amenities like the Darwin Centre and Premier Inn can continue business as usual throughout any future construction.

This first public consultation will focus on zone one, located to the west and northwest of the Darwin Centre. Delivered through four separate planning applications, proposals would see the demolition of the Riverside shopping centre and former Riverside medical practice to create space for modern offices and homes, as well as an exciting new leisure offer including restaurants and a cinema.

These new developments, with west-facing terraces, would be interlinked by a series of accessible and vibrant new lanes and public spaces that help shape the area’s new identity.

New public park

Plans also include a landmark new public park adjacent to Roushill – designed by landscape architects Spacehub. The proposed park will breathe new life into area through the provision of open green space, trees and planting, while helping to improve biodiversity in the town centre.

Sketch of new public park on Roushill. Image: Spacehub

Ben Sykes, Partner at FaulknerBrowns Architects, said:

“Our design proposals are all about connectivity, creating a green link from the heart of the town to the River Severn, with new homes, workspaces and public spaces stepping down to the riverside.

“A new park alongside this could include seating overlooking the Welsh Bridge, a children’s playground, open lawns and an events space for live music or film screenings – but as we develop the design, we want to hear feedback and ideas for the park from people in Shrewsbury.”

Ian Nellins, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council, commented:

“We’re excited to finally share the emerging Smithfield Riverside masterplan with the public. The project is the heartbeat of our plans to regenerate Shrewsbury into a modern and sustainable new destination – helping us attract new visitors, residents and businesses and jobs into Shrewsbury, and growing the county’s economy.

“Since purchasing the three shopping centres in 2018, we have invested in improvements to the Darwin Centre and moved over tenants from Riverside and Pride Hill. This has made the Darwin Centre the busy retail focal point in the town centre for years to come, supported by investment in its facilities.

“The rest of the site is now in our full control and we have an exciting opportunity to redefine the area, which includes the empty Riverside and Pride Hill centres into something far more modern and dynamic.”

Councillor Nat Green, a local Shropshire Councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, added:

“These are very exciting plans for Shrewsbury and the whole of Shropshire. I urge as many people as possible to get involved and tell us what they think of the plans through this, and future, public consultations.”

Spencer Winter, Projects Director at RivingtonHark, said:

“Since our appointment as development manager on Smithfield Riverside, we have been working hard with Shropshire Council and the design team to develop an ambitious but fully deliverable masterplan strategy for this area of the town centre.

“As part of this first public consultation process, we want to start the conversation with businesses and residents from across Shropshire about how we can make the most of this incredible opportunity to revitalise Shrewsbury.”

Public consultation

The first phase of public consultation on the emerging masterplan will run until Wednesday 15 November, with local businesses and communities invited to view and comment on the plans online at smithfieldriverside.com or during public events in the Darwin Centre on 25, 26 and 28 October, giving people the opportunity to learn more, meet the team and view a 3D model of the plans.

For those who can’t go online, copies of the consultation materials will also be available at the following Shropshire Council libraries: Bayston Hill, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Gobowen, Library at the Lantern, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Oswestry, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury and Wem.

Following the completion of the public consultation, the first of four ‘zone one’ planning applications is due to be submitted before the end of the year. This application will be for demolition of the Riverside shopping centre and former Riverside medical practice – paving the way for key enabling works and the construction of the park on Roushill.

Listen

Chris Pritchard chats with Ben Sykes, Partner at FaulknerBrowns Architects and Cllr Ian Nellins, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council to find out more about the plans and consultation.