October half term fun is back in Telford and Wrekin with latest Kids4£1 activities

Families across the borough can make the most of a series of activities on their doorstep for just £1 during October half term.

Telford Ice Rink is hosting a Halloween themed event on the ice, including a spooky disco and fancy dress competition

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Kids4£1 programme offers family favourite activities including swimming, tennis, golf and soft play – encouraging people to stay local and spend less.

The weekday and weekend activities run for seven days from Monday 30 October to Sunday 5 November 2023 and all sessions can be booked in advance (except for swimming).

Kids4£1 sessions are taking place at venues including Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre, Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre, Oakengates Leisure Centre and Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre.

Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre is offering tobogganing sessions for 5-10 year olds and tots donuts sessions for 3-5 year olds and tennis is available at Telford Tennis Centre.

Meanwhile, youngsters can find their golfing groove by making the most of a driving range offer at Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf and Fitness Centre.

Telford Ice Rink is hosting a Halloween themed event on the ice, including a spooky disco and fancy dress competition, on Friday 27 October. 

Families wanting to make the most of the outdoors can visit Telford Bike Hub in Telford Town Park where a one hour children’s bike or scooter hire, including helmet, is available.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said: “Our Kids4£1 activities are really important and affordable to families right now.

“Keeping children entertained during the school holidays isn’t easy and it can also be expensive, particularly if the weather isn’t good outside.

“Hopefully, these popular sessions give families the opportunity to take part in a range of fun activities on the doorstep which are amazing value and keep costs to a minimum.”

