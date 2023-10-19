Musical Theatre company announces Oliver!

Get Your Wigle On have announced their next exciting show: A full scale production of the newly updated musical masterpiece OLIVER! In this thrilling restaging of the cherished tale, the junior and adult members of the company will perform side by side on stage.

Oliver!

The company are seeking young talented performers who might be interested in taking part in this beloved musical. Auditions are open to everyone aged 7-16 and they will take place the week commencing October 23rd, 2023 at one of the GYWO studios in the centre of Shrewsbury.

This follows on from previous successful shows which included both adults and junior performers. After 2022’s smash hit ‘NATIVITY the Musical’, 2020’s ‘SHREK the musical’ and 2018’s magical production of ‘PETER PAN’, the members now can’t wait to get started as they prepare to share the stage again.

- Advertisement -

Oliver! is a classic rags to riches story. A malnourished orphan in a workhouse, Oliver becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. He escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the quirky Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sykes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Lionel Bart’s award-winning musical, adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless novel, features some of the most memorable characters and well-loved songs seen on stage, including ‘Food, Glorious Food’, ‘Oom Pah-Pah’, ‘I’d Do Anything’ and the angelic sounds of ‘Where is Love?’.

Oliver! marks the final GYWO show announcement for 2024, following the news that they will be producing Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, My Fair Lady, Beauty and the Beast, and Elf. You may have seen their previous shows this year of Madagascar, Chicago, SpongeBob, The Fully Monty, and most recently Kinky Boots, just a handful of the company’s recent performances to packed local audiences.

The company are currently preparing for their final 2023 productions: the Teen edition of Les Miserables comes to the Walker Theatre in the first week of November, whilst Phantom of the Opera will be shown at the Barnes Theatre at Shrewsbury School in December.

Audition information can be found at https://www.getyourwigleon.com/oliverthemusical.

Talented local performers interested in auditioning are asked to book an audition slot via the Get Your Wigle On Website. Alternatively, you could call one of the musical theatre team on 07450267136 or email info@wigles.co.uk for more information.