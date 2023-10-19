15.8 C
Ludlow Assembly Rooms unveils Youth Access Initiative

Ludlow Assembly Rooms has introduced an exciting new initiative aimed at making live streams of theatre, opera, ballet, and classical concerts more accessible to young people.

Starting from this month, the theatre will offer special £5 tickets for audience members aged 18 and under, ensuring that the next generation can experience the magic of cultural performance.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms says it is committed to promoting youth engagement in the arts and the theatre recognises the importance of providing affordable access to a diverse range of cultural experiences, from opera and ballet to theatre and classical concerts.

For more information about Ludlow Assembly Room’s Youth Access Initiative and to purchase £5 tickets for live streams, visit ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/youth-access-initiative/

