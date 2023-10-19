Halloween fun at Telford Steam Railway

Telford Steam Railway will be running their ‘Phantom Pacer’ Halloween trains on Saturday 28th October.

Trains will depart from Spooky Spring Village on the hour between 2pm and 6pm.

The journey will take you through the dark Heath Hill tunnel, before arriving at Haunted Horsehay and Dawley. The Phantom Pacer will be decorated, and you can meet your favourite Halloween characters on board too.

In addition, Halloween-themed craft sessions suitable for ages 5-11, will take place at 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm, run by The Creation Station Shrewsbury and Telford.

A face painter will be available for visitors, who are encouraged to come to the railway in their Halloween costumes for a fun experience.

The Furnaces Tearoom, Gift shop and model railway will also be open

A Telford Steam Railway spokesman said: “We are really excited about our Halloween trains, which have not run at the railway for a number of years.

“We are very pleased to be working with The Creation Station to provide a great value and different experience for people.

“Our volunteers are very excited to be able to dress up, and we hope that our visitors will do the same! Look out for your favourite Halloween characters both on the train and in our stations.

“We will also be holding a raffle, with proceeds going towards our steam tram appeal. Prizes are on offer, including some that have been donated by our friends at Meadowdale Nurseries and Tesco. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the event.”

All attractions subject to availability.

More information and ticket booking can be found at telfordsteamrailway.co.uk.