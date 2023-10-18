Roads Minister confirms 100% funding for Shrewsbury’s North West Relief Road

Shrewsbury’s planned Northwest Relief Road will be 100% funded by the government it has been confirmed.

The road would link the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury

It follows on from the Rt Hon Mark Harper MP, Secretary of State for Transport, recently saying in an interview with the BBC that the Government would fund the whole project cost.

Eager to confirm the Transport Secretary’s comments, Shrewsbury’s MP Daniel Kawczynski secured a meeting along with Councillor Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways to clarify the situation.

Daniel Kawczynski MP and Councillor Dan Morris met online with Richard Holden MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Roads and Local Transport, to discuss funding for the North West Relief Road infrastructure project.

The Roads Minister got straight to the point and confirmed the Government would completely fund the project. He explained that the Final Business Case will determine the total funding.

Commenting, Daniel Kawczynski MP Said:

“I welcome with delight the Roads Minister’s confirmation that the Government will now provide the entire funding to build the North West Relief Road.

“Long have I campaigned to see this Road built because of the numerous benefits it will bring to Shrewsbury and Shropshire. Today’s confirmation from the Road’s Minister is tremendous news for the county town and the whole county.”

Commenting, Councillor Dan Morris Said:

“I am grateful for the meeting with the Minister, confirming funding for the NWRR. This will unlock millions and millions of pounds of economic development for Shrewsbury and Shropshire.”