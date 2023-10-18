13.7 C
Oswestry woman handed suspended sentence for shoplifting offences

An Oswestry woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to shoplifting.

Caroline Hurst of King Street, Oswestry was sentenced to fourteen counts of shoplifting which took place in Oswestry between July and September this year.

The 44-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ court on Friday 13 October, where she was given a four-week sentence suspended for six months.

Inspector Claire Greenaway said: ‘‘Hurst is a prolific shoplifter and has caused significant losses to the businesses she has targeted in Oswestry.

“We take acquisitive crime seriously and our teams work hard to ensure thieves are brought to justice.’’

