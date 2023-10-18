13.4 C
National Grid to excavate road near Buildwas as part of major project

Work is set to begin on a major electricity distribution infrastructure project, which will be serving Ironbridge, Telford and the wider Shropshire areas.

The work is being carried out near Buildwas from 30 October, to secure a reliable electricity supply and is not linked to the nearby power station development.

It will involve the excavation of a trench to install ducts, through which new cables will then be installed. At certain places, larger excavations will be required to join and test these cables.

The route to be excavated is the B4169 Much Wenlock Road, near Buildwas Abbey and Buildwas Quarry.

To allow the works to be completed safely temporary traffic lights will be required with a traffic management operative on site between 7.30am and 6.30pm to manually control them.

Work will start on 30 October and take approximately four weeks to complete. It is being carried out by Doocey Group on behalf of National Grid Electricity Distribution.

A spokesman for Doocey Group said:

“While we aim to minimise the impact of our works, we wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and disruption that may be caused while carrying out these essential works and would like to thank you in advance for your co-operation.

“If you have any questions or wish to notify Doocey Group of any special requirements/priority service residents at your address, please contact us on our head office number, 0121 520 9874.”

Residents and affected businesses will be notified of the works and advance warning signs will be erected on site prior to the works starting.

