Hospital transformation programme to begin by March

Health Minister Will Quince MP has confirmed that funding for enabling the next stage of developing the Full Business Case has been approved for the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust transformation programme.

Under the plans the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital would specialise in emergency care

He also confirmed that following approval of the Full Business Case for the programme, which is expected in the coming months, the funding will be available to commence work on the programme by the end of March 2024.

The Minister made the announcement on Tuesday whilst responding to a question in Parliament from South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne.

- Advertisement -

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed the news, saying: “I was delighted to hear confirmation from the Health Minister, in response to my question in the House of Commons, that enabling works for the Hospital Transformation Programme will get underway this financial year.

“The transformation of the acute hospitals in our county is critical to delivering better services for both patients and staff, but has been held up by too many delays. I have been working with other Shropshire MPs to keep up pressure both locally and in government to get this project up and running, and am very pleased we are finally seeing progress.”

Under the plans the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford would specialise in planned care, and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site in emergency care.

A 24/7 enhanced urgent care service (A&E local model) would be available at the Princess Royal Hospital site.